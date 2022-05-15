$9.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) to post sales of $9.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.98 billion and the highest is $9.20 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $38.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $43.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSE:MGA traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,181. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.