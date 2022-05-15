908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.51. 908 Devices has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $45.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

