940 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $46,401,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $31,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.48) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.81. 422,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,628. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

