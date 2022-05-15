Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABEO remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

