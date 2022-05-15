Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 23,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

