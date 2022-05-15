Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the April 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

AOD traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 389,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,610. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

