Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,191 shares of company stock worth $2,080,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.