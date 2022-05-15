Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haynes International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.89 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.