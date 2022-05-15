Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $5.84 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after acquiring an additional 405,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,785,000 after purchasing an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $125.93 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.