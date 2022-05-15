Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

