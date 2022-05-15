Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of NextGen Healthcare worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,975.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

