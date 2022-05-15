Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Raised to €19.00

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €18.00 ($18.95) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acerinox from €16.50 ($17.37) to €11.70 ($12.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($21.32) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Acerinox ( OTCMKTS:ANIOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

