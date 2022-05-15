Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ACRS stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,910,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $199,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 238,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

