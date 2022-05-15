Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,516,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.75.

NYSE:AAP opened at $211.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

