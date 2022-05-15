AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

LIDR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 966,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,810. AEye has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

