Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $32.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Affirm stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

