Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $76.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

