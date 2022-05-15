Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,924 shares of company stock valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

