AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.38

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$2.30. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 19,821 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$2.40 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of AKITA Drilling in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$87.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

In other news, Director Linda A. Southern-Heathcott acquired 1,628,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,442,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,492,151.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

