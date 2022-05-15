Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 52,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,065,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 815,470 shares during the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.