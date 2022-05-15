Alamar Capital Management LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $10.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.29. 3,815,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,020. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,822.90 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

