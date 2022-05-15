Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. 946,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.
In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
