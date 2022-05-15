Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.68. 946,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

