Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sprinklr worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 592,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,105. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,913. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

