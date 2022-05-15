Alamar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,443,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 2,667,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,618. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

