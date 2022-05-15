Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,021 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $177,289,000 after acquiring an additional 839,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 775,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 504.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 307.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 825,519 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,018,000 after buying an additional 622,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,760,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

