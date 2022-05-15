Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.