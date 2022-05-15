Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. CIBC decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 34,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 757,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 179,364 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 887,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 210,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.