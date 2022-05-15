Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,410. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.