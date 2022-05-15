Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.27 or 0.00113004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $44.46 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00105420 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,513,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,493 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

