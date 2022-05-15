Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alcoa to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of AA opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 532,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,994,000.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

