Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Financial Survey

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -241.30% -130.30% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -103.16% N/A -60.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 3 0 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,359.02%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.36, indicating a potential upside of 118.88%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million ($0.86) -0.14 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 9.91 -$184.06 million ($1.07) -7.84

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.