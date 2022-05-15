Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,315.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,330.31. 1,486,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,579.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,739.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $296,000. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

