Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 44.79%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 29,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alvopetro Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.