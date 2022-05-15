AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.48 or 0.00500465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037598 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,672.94 or 1.88858142 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004548 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

