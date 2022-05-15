American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lowered by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of American Financial Group worth $72,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,476,000 after purchasing an additional 138,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.07. 383,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $8.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

