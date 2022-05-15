American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $43.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $294,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

