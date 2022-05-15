American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.08 billion and the lowest is $11.17 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $50.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. 6,119,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,456. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

