American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Financial Comparison

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get American National Group alerts:

American National Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American National Group and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Group N/A N/A N/A Midwest N/A -3.40% -0.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of American National Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of American National Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Group and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Group $4.07 billion 1.25 $699.30 million N/A N/A Midwest $30.06 million 1.20 -$16.64 million ($4.46) -2.16

American National Group has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American National Group and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

Midwest has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.72%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than American National Group.

Summary

American National Group beats Midwest on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Group (Get Rating)

American National Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other. The Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. The Annuity segment provides deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuity products. The Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance products. The Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business, as well as business owners' property and liability, workers' compensation insurance, and other commercial insurance; and specialty markets products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance, and guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance. The Corporate and Other segment engages in the investment activities. The company distributes its products through career, multiple-line, and independent agents, as well as direct marketing channels; brokers and financial institutions; managing general underwriters; and multiple-line and managing general agents. American National Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

About Midwest (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.