American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $64,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

