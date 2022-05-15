American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 17,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $70,498.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,998 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.