Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Receives C$1.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of USA opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.17. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

