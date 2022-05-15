Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 184,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 457,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

