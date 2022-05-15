Analysts Anticipate Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 64,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.79. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

