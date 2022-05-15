Analysts Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,464,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

