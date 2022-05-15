Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.07. 357,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,254. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.