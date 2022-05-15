Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAN. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

PLAN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,349. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $138,471,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $96,398,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

