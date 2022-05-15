Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to post $173.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.10 million and the lowest is $173.09 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $167.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $704.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.20 million to $706.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $763.60 million, with estimates ranging from $757.20 million to $770.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.91. 200,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,552. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

