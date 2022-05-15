Analysts Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.87. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.66. 567,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,416. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

