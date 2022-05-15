Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post $173.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.80 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $155.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $719.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.39 million to $754.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $705.09 million, with estimates ranging from $642.30 million to $769.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

CUBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

CUBI stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $39.45. 521,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,323. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

