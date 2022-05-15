Analysts Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 298.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GTY Technology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY Technology stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 999,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of -0.41.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

